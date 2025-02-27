Aaron Rodgers may appeal to contending teams for good reason

If Aaron Rodgers plays in 2025, there is no clear frontrunner for his services. However, he may have a key selling point for contending teams that are in need of a quarterback.

James Palmer of Underdog Fantasy offered an update on Rodgers’ market Thursday and confirmed that the veteran quarterback would be interested in playing for the Los Angeles Rams if they were to trade Matthew Stafford.

Palmer also outlined what might be a key selling point for Rodgers when it comes to trying to land a job.

“Rodgers wouldn’t command the kind of top-dollar money that probably comes with Matthew Stafford,” Palmer said. “It’s mainly because of his performance and his age. There’s also a sense that Rodgers values something more similar to Peyton Manning or Tom Brady at the end of their career, which is chasing a championship, and the Rams are well put together as an organization.

“Rodgers is wired, we all know, a bit differently, and money might be the furthest thing from his mind at this point. With the extra cash saved going with Rodgers as opposed to Stafford, and the picks that would come in return with a Stafford trade, general manager Les Snead could continue to build an already talented roster even further around Rodgers.”

Rodgers taking less money is likely a necessity as much as it is a concession. He did not have a great year in 2024 and cannot really demand a huge salary, especially if he has limited interest. His market will get even smaller if he insists on trying to land with a contender, as there are not many teams that could both be a playoff team next year and need a quarterback.

Rodgers’ interest in the Rams appears to be fairly well-established. The question is whether the Rams would feel the same way if they traded Stafford. If not, he might have to consider somewhere like the Las Vegas Raiders, assuming they don’t wind up with Stafford themselves.

The New York Jets have Rodgers under contract for 2025, but with a dead cap hit of $49 million. There is no chance they will be able to trade him, so his release is inevitable.

The former MVP does appear set on trying to play again if he finds the right fit. If the Rams do not want or need him, it becomes a lot less clear where he lands. Still, his financial demands, or lack thereof, could work in his favor.