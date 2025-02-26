Aaron Rodgers reportedly wants to take star QB’s job

Aaron Rodgers has indicated that he plans to play next season, and the former NFL MVP’s ideal scenario might involve taking another star quarterback’s job.

Rodgers wants to play for the Los Angeles Rams, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. Leonard reported on Tuesday that Rodgers “prefers to play for the Rams” and would want Davante Adams to join him in L.A.

The Rams already have a starting quarterback, of course, and that quarterback just led them to the playoffs.

Dec 10, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) on the field after the game against the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Stafford is entering the final year of his deal with the Rams. He is set to make $23 million in base salary next season, which is far below market value for him. The 37-year-old also has no guaranteed money remaining on his contract.

Stafford will likely only want to remain with the Rams if he and the team can agree to a restructured contract. While the team has said they want Stafford back, they have also reportedly given his agent permission to explore potential trades.

Rodgers is still technically under contract with the New York Jets, though they intend to release him. Adams has two years remaining on his deal, but all indications have been that he wants to play elsewhere.

There will be very few — if any — teams willing to offer Rodgers a guaranteed starting job. You can understand why he would view playing for the Rams as a dream scenario, as they have a great head coach in Sean McVay and a talented roster that just advanced to the second round of the playoffs. The big question is whether L.A. would view Rodgers as a viable replacement if they were to part ways with Stafford.

Rodgers and Stafford posted similar numbers this past season. Rodgers finished with 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, though his actual play looked worse than the numbers. Stafford had 3,762 yards, 20 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. The Jets finished 5-12, while the Rams went 10-7, won the NFC West, and beat the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Several teams are said to have legitimate interest in Stafford. The same probably cannot be said for Rodgers, and he seems to understand that.

Even if the Rams were to move on from Stafford, they would likely aim higher than Rodgers for a replacement.