Aaron Rodgers getting memes for his slick-back hair, prison look

Week 1 of the NFL season did not treat Aaron Rodgers kindly.

Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers got embarrassed by the New Orleans Saints 38-3 in Jacksonville on Sunday. Rodgers, who spent all offseason complaining about how horribly the Packers have treated him, went 15/28 for 133 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

Rodgers was understandably dejected at times during the game and afterwards. His demeanor combined with his slick-back hair led to some funny memes.

when you’ve got no choice but to testify against your buddy for a reduced sentence pic.twitter.com/yhwzUm2fvb — Norm Charlatan (@normcharlatan) September 13, 2021

Aaron Rodgers looks like an undercover cop accused of planting evidence pic.twitter.com/IJI4sUMnrj — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) September 13, 2021

Prison Mike. I see no difference.#NFL pic.twitter.com/9KQbYPnulu — Opinions on NASCAR (William Richard) (@nascar_opinion) September 12, 2021

I haven't seen Aaron Rodgers so bummed since Mac and Charlie last visited him in prison. pic.twitter.com/o5fO82qaGi — Stephen Douglas (@Stephen_Douglas) September 13, 2021

Aaron Rodgers man bun also looks like he’s growing his hair out to be Terry Silver. Is he opening a karate dojo? pic.twitter.com/AntXHwbDNA — Bret Buganski (@Bret_Buganski) September 13, 2021

Someone even made a Zod comparison.

Aaron Rodgers with the General Zod chic look. (CC: @TheSportsHernia) pic.twitter.com/6XEbti9d8k — Jason Hartelius (@jasonhartelius) September 13, 2021

Better times and better moods likely lie ahead for Rodgers. But for now, he had a forgettable Week 1.