Mother of Shailene Woodley shares what Aaron Rodgers’ issue is

Aaron Rodgers doesn’t talk much with the media or share his feelings on what is going on between him and the Green Bay Packers. That has left others to speak for him in the form of rumors, reports, and now, retweets.

Lori Woodley, the mother of Rodgers’ fiancee Shailene Woodley, gave a strong idea of Rodgers’ issues with Green Bay. She retweeted a video of ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith talking about Rodgers’ situation. In the video, Smith says that the Packers have not treated Rodgers well.

“It’s not about football. It’s not just about the money. This is about the way the Green Bay Packers have treated their star player. They have disregarded him. They have dismissed him. They have minimized him. They have disrespected him. And he said bump y’all, enough is enough,” Smith said.

Woodley added her own comments on top of the video, saying Smith’s words were “spoken truth.”

It looks like Lori Woodley is drinking the Aaron Rodgers Kool-Aid, though that shouldn’t come as a shock.

The Packers were in a tough situation with Rodgers — facing the late part of a career for a star player. Those situations are always tricky. It got ugly when the Packers parted ways with Brett Favre and drafted Rodgers. Then the Packers were preparing for the future by drafting Jordan Love and not wanting to commit tons of money to Rodgers as he aged. What’s so hard about that to understand?

Of course, Rodgers is a “complicated fella” who has a massive chip on his shoulder. He takes offense to slights and does not let them go. The Packers likely underestimated how poorly it would go over when they drafted Love. Either that, or they didn’t count on Rodgers having an MVP season and then telling the team to beat it.