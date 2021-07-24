Aaron Rodgers has followed typical offseason regime despite retirement talk

If Aaron Rodgers is going to retire to avoid playing for the Green Bay Packers in 2021, he will have done so despite doing his full offseason routine.

According to a report from ESPN, Rodgers has done the same offseason regime as he has for the bulk of the last ten years despite the speculation surrounding his future. The quarterback followed Proactive Sports Performance, a program which typically lasts up to seven weeks and includes work in the weight room, on sand dunes, and on the field.

A Proactive Sports Performance confirmed to ESPN Saturday that Rodgers is “working and he’s ready” for the NFL season.

At this point, it’s anyone’s guess as to what this actually means. It certainly works with what Rodgers and Davante Adams posted on social media recently. It also seems unlikely that Rodgers would follow such an intensive program if retirement speculation was true, but this entire affair has been extremely unpredictable. At the very least, it’s a slight reason for optimism among Packers fans.