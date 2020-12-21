Clay Matthews tries to draw interest from Titans with funny tweet

Clay Matthews III sent a funny tweet on Sunday night to try and attract interest from the Tennessee Titans.

Titans reporter John Glennon tweeted during the team’s game against the Lions Sunday about how long Tennessee had gone without a sack. The team’s streak was at 11 quarters by that point.

In case you were keeping track, #Titans have now gone 11 full quarters without a sack. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) December 20, 2020

The Titans finished the 46-25 win without any sacks.

Matthews, who is a free agent, responded to the tweet with a funny GIF of John Belushi from “Animal House.”

Matthews received some interest before the season but didn’t end up signing. He reportedly turned down one AFC team.

The 34-year-old had eight sacks in 13 games with the Rams last season.