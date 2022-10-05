Aaron Rodgers admits he wants to play with 1 star WR

The Green Bay Packers have struggled to find their rhythm on offense after trading Davante Adams, and it sounds like Aaron Rodgers thinks one available player may be able to help the team.

Odell Beckham Jr. took to Twitter to praise Rodgers during Green Bay’s overtime win over the New England Patriots on Sunday. The reigning NFL MVP was asked about that during his latest appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” He admitted that he would like to play with Beckham.

“Odell and I have been friends for a number of years now, so we keep in contact often. We’ve talked various times over the years,” Rodgers said. “Obviously, with a player like that, you’re always hoping that there’s a time where you can figure things out and play together.”

You can hear Rodgers’ full response below, but beware that the clip contains inappropriate language:

"@obj & I have been friends for a number of years now.. you're always hoping there's a time where you can figure things out & play together" ~@AaronRodgers12#PMSLive #ART pic.twitter.com/wBk6Rdy2RE — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 4, 2022

The Packers were linked to OBJ last year after the Cleveland Browns cut him. One report claimed Green Bay was Beckham’s preferred landing spot. Adams was still in the picture at the time, so the Packers had less of a need at wide receiver.

Beckham is making his way back from a torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl. If he is healthy, the Packers should consider taking a close look at him. Rodgers can only do so much with Allen Lazard as his top target in the passing game.

It is no secret that Beckham wants to return to the Los Angeles Rams, but there is one thing they may need to do in order to re-sign him.