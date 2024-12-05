Aaron Rodgers shares his plan for offseason

A lot has changed for Aaron Rodgers since he was traded to the New York Jets last year, and the star quarterback is clearly unsure about what the future holds for him.

There have been numerous reports that the Jets plan to move on from Rodgers after the season. On Wednesday, the former NFL MVP admitted that he initially hoped to play several seasons in New York. Rodgers cited his recently remodeled New Jersey home as evidence of that.

“I just redid my house here in Jersey,” Rodgers said with a laugh. “My goal was to play a few more years here, but we’ll see. I’d like to be healthy. I’d like to end on my feet. I’d like to play well and I’d like to feel like I’m wanted back. If not, again, I will not be offended. I won’t be offended. I’ll be so thankful either way, whatever happens here.”

Rodgers then indicated that he will take several weeks after the season to determine whether he wants to keep playing in 2025.

“I’ve got to be healthy mentally and physically and there’s gotta be interest on both sides. If that’s not the case, I’ll look at other options,” Rodgers added. “But, first, I’ll think about whether I actually want to play or not. It usually takes a good month to get away from it, which I’ll do the first month and see what happens.”

Rodgers has openly contemplated retirement in the past. He even went on an infamous darkness retreat to weigh his future following the 2022 season. Rodgers was traded to the Jets not long after that, which seemed to rejuvenate him.

Rodgers then tore his Achilles in Week 1 last year, and he has not looked like the same player this season. He said at one point recently that he wanted to play in 2025, but that may have been under the assumption that the Jets would want him back. With that looking less likely by the day, Rodgers might decide that he would rather retire than start fresh with a new organization.