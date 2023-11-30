 Skip to main content
Aaron Rodgers downplays risk of reinjury if he returns in 2023

November 30, 2023
by Grey Papke
Aug 19, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during warmups for the Jets game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers still sounds determined to come back and play in 2023, even with the team’s playoff hopes hanging by a thread.

Rodgers on Thursday downplayed the risks of potential reinjury if he does return to action less than three months after suffering his Week 1 Achilles injury. In Rodgers’ mind, the risk is mitigated because even if it does happen, he would still have enough time to rehab and be ready for the 2024 season.

Rodgers is once again practicing with the Jets just 77 days after tearing his Achilles. The quick return is pretty much unparalleled, but the veteran quarterback has always maintained that he could pull it off.

Another rehab process would hardly be optimal for Rodgers regardless of the recovery time. Still, he sounds absolutely determined, even if the Jets are effectively out of the playoff race by the time he is ready to go.

