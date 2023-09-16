 Skip to main content
Aaron Rodgers responds to vaccine comment from Keith Olbermann

September 16, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Aaron Rodgers looking on with the sun in his eyes

Florham Park, NJ May 31, 2023 — Aaron Rodgers during the Jets OTA. Photo Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Former ESPN commentator Keith Olbermann somehow found a way to connect Aaron Rodgers’ vaccination status with the season-ending injury the quarterback suffered on Monday night, and Rodgers did not pass up an opportunity to respond.

Olbermann, a former ESPN commentator who has since become obsessed with political finger-wagging, basically celebrated on social media when Rodgers was injured just four snaps into his New York Jets career. Olbermann made a lame joke about Rodgers suffering a Lisfranc injury “due to failure to vaccinate.”

Rodgers opted to not get the COVID-19 vaccine, and the way he handled the situation angered a lot of people. Olbermann is obviously near the top of that list.

During Rodgers’ appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” Friday, host Pat McAfee mentioned to Rodgers how Olbermann linked the injury to the four-time MVP’s vaccination status. Rodgers responded by telling Olbermann to “get your fifth booster” and calling him a “bum.”

Rodgers made similar comments last year when an MVP voter did not vote for Rodgers because of the quarterback’s vaccine decision.

