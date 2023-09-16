Aaron Rodgers responds to vaccine comment from Keith Olbermann

Former ESPN commentator Keith Olbermann somehow found a way to connect Aaron Rodgers’ vaccination status with the season-ending injury the quarterback suffered on Monday night, and Rodgers did not pass up an opportunity to respond.

Olbermann, a former ESPN commentator who has since become obsessed with political finger-wagging, basically celebrated on social media when Rodgers was injured just four snaps into his New York Jets career. Olbermann made a lame joke about Rodgers suffering a Lisfranc injury “due to failure to vaccinate.”

Rodgers opted to not get the COVID-19 vaccine, and the way he handled the situation angered a lot of people. Olbermann is obviously near the top of that list.

During Rodgers’ appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” Friday, host Pat McAfee mentioned to Rodgers how Olbermann linked the injury to the four-time MVP’s vaccination status. Rodgers responded by telling Olbermann to “get your fifth booster” and calling him a “bum.”

The video is as good as you thought it would be, via @PatMcAfeeShow: pic.twitter.com/GAVEZi6Trf — Ari Meirov (@AriMeirov) September 15, 2023

Rodgers made similar comments last year when an MVP voter did not vote for Rodgers because of the quarterback’s vaccine decision.