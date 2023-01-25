Aaron Rodgers shares his opinion on Tom Brady retiring

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady both have yet to publicly decide on their futures, but one of them is rooting for the other to come back.

Rodgers made his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” Tuesday, and McAfee discussed how some view this weekend’s conference championships as a showcase for the next generation of quarterbacks. Rodgers seemed to suggest that comments like that would inspire him and Brady to come back in 2023.

"Say that a little bit louder so @TomBrady can hear it and we can both come back next year" 😂😂 ~ @AaronRodgers12#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/vGfrjfhXLY — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 24, 2023

“Say that a little bit louder so Tommy can hear, then we’ll both come back next year,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers is clearly rooting for Brady to play another season. That may be his lean as well, though there is increasing speculation that any return may not come with the Packers.

Brady is publicly undecided, and quite forcefully so. It may be that one of them ends up playing while the other does not.