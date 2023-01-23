 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, January 23, 2023

Tom Brady has profane response to retirement question

January 23, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Tom Brady looks ahead

Sep 20, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady has offered what will probably stand as the definitive public response to retirement questions, at least until he makes a decision on playing in 2023.

In his weekly “Let’s Go!” podcast, Brady was asked by host Jim Gray about his plans for 2023. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback offered a very blunt response indicating that he genuinely does not know yet.

“If I knew what I was going to f—ing do I would’ve already f—ing done it. I’m taking it a day at a time,” Brady said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Brady had to know the question was coming. People have been reading into his public comments, particularly what he said following the Buccaneers’ playoff elimination, for any hidden signals about his future.

Those who have had the chance to ask Brady about his future have come away with the impression that he has yet to make up his mind. Brady’s remarks effectively convey that, albeit in a more profane fashion.

Article Tags

Tom Brady
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus