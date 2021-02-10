Aaron Rodgers took note on Twitter about Super Bowl penalties

The numerous penalties called on the Kansas City Chiefs was one of the big stories of the Super Bowl on Sunday. One person who took note of all the infractions called on KC was Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers “liked” a tweet from “Sunday Night Football” rules analyst Terry McAulay about the way the game was being officiated. McAulay said that the Chiefs were getting squeezed with defensive holding calls.

Neither defensive hold called on KC comes close to the standard we saw the entire season for that call all season and certainly not what we saw in TB/GB. — Terry McAulay (@SNFRules) February 8, 2021

Some of the calls helped extend drives for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and set them up for scoring opportunities. One of the penalty calls even ignited an in-game beef between Tom Brady and Tyrann Mathieu.

Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers lost at home to the Bucs in the NFC Championship Game. The whole thing makes you wonder whether he felt like Tampa Bay was getting some help on their way to victory. At the least, you know he is bitterly disappointed with the way his team’s season ended. And no doubt he is disappointed with the decisions that led to the Packers’ loss.

H/T The Spun