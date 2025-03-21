New theory might explain why Aaron Rodgers is taking so long

Aaron Rodgers has been in no rush to choose a new team in free agency, which has led to some speculation that he could be contemplating retirement. That is not the reason for the holdup, at least according to one reporter.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk said on Friday that he spoke with a source who claims Rodgers has merely been following the professional advice he was given. The quarterback’s agent, David Dunn, has reportedly encouraged Rodgers to continue to be patient in order to create leverage.

The Steelers made an offer to Rodgers two weeks ago that has not changed, according to Florio. The New York Giants have also been looking to sign Rodgers. It is unclear if Rodgers has received similar offers from the two teams.

Apr 26, 2023; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) talks to the media during the introductory press conference at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Rodgers visited with the Steelers on Friday, which could be a step in the right direction for Pittsburgh. The 41-year-old has not yet met with the Giants, though he might do that next. If it is leverage that Rodgers is seeking, it would make sense for him to meet with both teams.

Earlier this month, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated said he did not believe money had anything to do with why Rodgers has not yet agreed to a deal with the Steelers.

The Steelers have more than enough salary cap space to sign Rodgers and address their other offseason needs. If they truly believe Rodgers can help make them a championship contender, it seems unlikely that money would stand in the way.

One possible contractual issue could arise if Rodgers wants to play two more seasons. He may be looking for the Steelers or Giants to commit to him beyond the 2025 season.

Rodgers finished with 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season. He led the New York Jets to a 5-12 record. The Steelers went 10-7 and made the playoffs with Russell Wilson.