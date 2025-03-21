Major update emerges on Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes

Aaron Rodgers has taken much longer than expected to make a decision in free agency, but the star quarterback might finally be getting closer to signing with a team.

Rodgers visited the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. While that could be a big step toward Rodgers signing with the Steelers, there have been reports that no deal is imminent.

Rodgers met with Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan.

Dec 10, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) on the field after the game against the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Sources have cautioned a commitment from Rodgers may not come today, if at all, and he is just visiting with coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan. https://t.co/260dA5giml — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) March 21, 2025

Rodgers has had offers from both the Steelers and New York Giants. There had been reports that he was holding out hope that the Minnesota Vikings would want to sign him, but it does not sound like that is going to happen.

One theory is that Rodgers is not yet certain he wants to play in 2025. It was not all that long ago that the 41-year-old openly contemplated retirement, so that remains a possibility.

Pittsburgh made the playoffs last year with Russell Wilson. They can probably bring Wilson back, but there is a chance the 36-year-old will sign with another team before Rodgers makes up his mind. The Giants have the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL Draft, so their backup plan might simply be to draft a quarterback if they do not land Rodgers.

At least one notable Steelers players seems like he is growing tired of the Rodgers waiting game. Perhaps things will move a little more quickly now that Rodgers actually met with members of the organization.