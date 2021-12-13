Aaron Rodgers has warning for those mocking his belt celebration

Aaron Rodgers is used to opponents mocking his championship belt celebration when they make big plays against him, but the Green Bay Packers star almost always gets the last laugh. That was the case once again on Sunday night.

Chicago Bears linebacker Robert Quinn sacked Rodgers early in Sunday’s game and broke out the belt celebration. Most fans immediately questioned what Quinn was thinking.

Robert Quinn does the belt after sacking Aaron Rodgers Surely this won’t backfire…#Packers pic.twitter.com/FECLsytvBC — Tony Clements (@TonyCMKE) December 13, 2021

As he has done in the past, Rodgers responded by lighting up the scoreboard. The Packers scored on five of their seven drives after Quinn did the belt celebration. Rodgers went 29/37 for 341 yards and four touchdown passes in Green Bay’s 45-30 victory. After the game, he issued a warning to those who choose to taunt him.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Robert Quinn's championship-belt celebration after sack on second play: "It hasn't ended well for the most part." He adds: "Imitation is the highest form of flattery." — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) December 13, 2021

Opposing players have been mocking Rodgers over his trademark celebration for years. Jamal Adams did it last month (video here), and the Packers went on to beat the Seattle Seahawks 17-0. Rodgers didn’t play that well, but he still walked away with a win.

Rodgers has been saying for years that he likes when players do the belt celebration, and it’s easy to see why. It obviously motivates him. You have to wonder why opponents keep doing him the favor.