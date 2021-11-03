Aaron Rodgers will not face Chiefs after positive COVID-19 test

The Green Bay Packers have been dealing with some COVID-19 issues over the past two weeks, and the impact will be even more drastic for them in Week 9.

Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. Jordan Love will start in his place.

That is obviously terrible news for both the Packers and NFL fans. Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes are two of the biggest draws in sports, which is why their Week 9 showdown was one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the season.

Rodgers is not vaccinated, despite some confusion over his vaccination status before the season. That means he will miss a minimum of 10 days per NFL protocols.

The Packers were without top wide receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard last week after both landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. They still managed to pull off a 24-21 upset win over the Arizona Cardinals, but obviously they face an even bigger challenge this week without Rodgers.

Rodgers has played at an MVP-caliber level again this season. He has 1,894 yards with 17 touchdowns and just three interceptions — two of which came in Green Bay’s blowout loss in their season opener. Love, whom the Packers drafted in the first round last year, will make his first career NFL start on Sunday.