Aaron Rodgers had great zinger for Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson vowed to make life difficult on any quarterback the New York Jets brought in to replace him, but it doesn’t sound like he has accomplished that goal with Aaron Rodgers just yet.

Rodgers was asked on Friday what it has been like to work with Wilson over the past several weeks. The four-time MVP said Wilson has been “incredible” but also took a hilarious swipe at the young QB.

Aaron Rodgers when asked how Zach Wilson has handled the situation he’s been in this offseason: “He’s been incredible. He hasn’t made my life hell everyday.” pic.twitter.com/aWR2i3Ghr8 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 9, 2023

“He’s been incredible. He hasn’t made my life hell every day,” Rodgers said with a chuckle.

After the 2022 season ended, the Jets were open about their intention to bring in a veteran quarterback. Wilson did a good job of handling the situation and said he would try to “make that dude’s life hell in practice every day.” By that he meant that he would compete hard for a starting job and make sure the veteran had to earn everything.

Of course, Wilson probably did not think at the time that the veteran would be Rodgers. Now that Rodgers is on the team, Wilson can rule out winning his starting job back in Week 1.

Wilson also shared some thoughts on Rodgers while speaking with the media on Friday. He admitted he would have preferred to be “the guy” but said he is “extremely psyched” that Rodgers is the quarterback the Jets brought in.

Zach Wilson on the #Jets trade for Aaron Rodgers: “I would like to be the guy. At first, you're not always happy about that. But I'm extremely psyched that out of any QB we could've brought in, it was him." pic.twitter.com/10YtybNT0Q — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) June 9, 2023

Wilson and Rodgers seem to have a good relationship already. If Wilson takes advantage of the opportunity to learn behind Rodgers for as long as he can, it can only help his career — even if he can’t make Rodgers’ life a living hell.