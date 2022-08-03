Aaron Rodgers addresses whether he will reconcile with his family

Aaron Rodgers recently addressed his situation with his family, from whom he is estranged.

Rodgers joined the “Aubrey Marcus Podcast” for an episode published on Wednesday. The Green Bay Packers quarterback did not give a standard interview. Rather, the interview focused on Rodgers’ “challenging journey to self love and mental health.”

Late in the interview, Rodgers discussed flaws and things for which he is grateful. Marcus asked Rodgers about the QB’s relationship with his estranged family. Rodgers said that he thought he could reconcile with his family at some point.

“I do believe in healing and do I believe in the possibility of reconciliation at some point,” Rodgers said. “But it’s a different journey for all of us. And to judge on the outside about what should be or what it should look like, or who’s wrong or who’s right, is just a game I’ve never wanted to play and still don’t want to play.

“The most important thing is for me is deep love and gratitude for them, and for the lessons I learned, and for the way I was raised, and hope for the future.”

“But, who knows what that future is gonna look like, when it’s gonna look like, when time is gonna come. But I have no bitterness in my heart. I have no resentment. I just have deep love and appreciation for the lessons that I learned, and the fact that if I hadn’t been raised that way — all the good and all the frustrating — there’s no way I’d be sitting here today.”

So, Rodgers still will not elaborate on the nature of his issues with his family. But he says he has respect and appreciation for them raising him. He also is open to a future reconciliation.

Rodgers’ brother, Jordan, said in 2016 that Aaron’s relationship with the family was strained. The two brothers reportedly had a blowup that led to the family drama. Some of the disagreement between Rodgers and his family may center around religion.

Rodgers has continued to live his life apart from his family. Perhaps one day the sides will work things out.

H/T TMZ Sports