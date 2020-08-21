Report: ABC making effort to add NFL TV package in new rights deal

An NFL television package may be headed back to ABC after a 15-year absence.

According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, ABC is making a “strong push” to add a live NFL TV package. Disney wants to add an NFL package, in part because the network’s ratings have fallen behind rivals CBS and NBC. ABC could also simulcast “Monday Night Football” if sister network ESPN renews that deal.

Disney is also pushing to land a Super Bowl telecast. The rotation is currently split between CBS, NBC, and FOX, but ESPN covets a Super Bowl broadcast. That could also land on ABC, produced under the “ESPN on ABC” moniker.

The NFL’s current TV rights deals are poised to expire within the next two years. Preliminary discussions have been underway for some time, with the league forging ahead despite the pandemic. The new rights deals will also feature two extra playoff games added in the latest CBA negotiation.

ABC has a long history with the NFL, having been the league’s original primetime partner with “Monday Night Football” starting in 1970.