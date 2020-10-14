Adam Gase discusses decision to cut Le’Veon Bell

The New York Jets released Le’Veon Bell on Tuesday less than two years after signing him to a massive free agent contract, and many feel head coach Adam Gase owes fans an explanation for the decision. Not surprisingly, Gase is not going to provide one.

Gase was asked several questions about Bell during his media availability on Wednesday. One was about the perception that Gase misused Bell, and the coach said any talk about that is “irrelevant at this point.” A reporter then noted that fans feel they’re owed an explanation after a huge free agent signing doesn’t pan out, but Gase didn’t budge.

Adam Gase on if he misused Le'Veon Bell: "It's irrelevant at this point" pic.twitter.com/f3ZFZscgLt — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) October 14, 2020

Gase said it was a “tough decision” to release Bell but continued to stress that the Jets are focused on their upcoming game against the Miami Dolphins.

It would be hard to view Bell signing with the Jets as anything other than a disaster. Bell was one of the best offensive players in the league during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he was supposed to become a focal point for the Jets. Instead, he butted heads with Gase and seemed relieved to be set free.

Given how much the Jets already paid Bell and now owe in dead money, you can’t blame fans for being upset.