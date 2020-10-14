Here is how much the Jets paid Le’Veon Bell and owe in dead cap space

The New York Jets on Tuesday released Le’Veon Bell, a year and a half after signing him to a big contract in free agency.

Jets head coach Adam Gase never seemed to want Bell, and finally got his way with the release.

But the Jets releasing Bell so quickly after signing him means they paid a lot of money for very little production. Let’s take a look at just how much money they spent and what little return they received.

The Jets signed Bell to a four-year, $52.5 million deal last year. The contract included an $8 million signing bonus and $28 million guaranteed at signing.

According to Spotrac, Bell earned $28 million in 17 games played for the Jets. The release leaves behind $15 million in dead cap money for 2020 and another $4 million in dead money for 2021.

Bell had 264 attempts for 863 rushing yards and three touchdowns with the Jets. He also had 69 catches for 500 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Bell may have made $28 million with the Jets, but he sat out the entire 2018 season during a contract dispute with the Steelers. Had he signed and remained with the Steelers, he would have made more total money since 2018 based on the contract they offered him.