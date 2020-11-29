Adam Gase has testy exchange with reporters over who called Jets’ plays

New York Jets coach Adam Gase appeared to be caught in a fib Sunday when it came to who was calling the team’s offensive plays.

It was reported prior to Sunday’s game that Gase would be taking playcalling duties back against the Miami Dolphins. Ultimately, it was of no benefit to the Jets, who managed just three points and 260 total yards in yet another defeat.

After the game, when asked about playcalling, Gase insisted that there had been no change. He was immediately pressed by a reporter, who pointed out that offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains had been observed the whole game and was not calling plays or doing anything on the sideline.

At that point, Gase got visibly agitated with the questions and tried to clarify.

Adam Gase insists he did NOT take over the play calling. pic.twitter.com/z0D9G9RHZi — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) November 29, 2020

“It’s not hard. This is not hard,” Gase said. “We go through it. We tried before. Hey, these are the three plays, I do third downs.”

Gase was pressed further, with one reporter outright saying that Loggains had been observed talking to offensive line coach Frank Pollack while Gase was calling plays.

“What part of the game was it? … When we got down, then I was trying to do some of the two minute stuff,” Gase conceded.

There didn’t seem to be much of a point to Gase’s protestations, especially since he ultimately conceded that he’d been involved in the playcalling for at least part of the game. The less charitable interpretation is that Gase did not want to take responsibility for the offensive calls on a day when that unit was so inept and toothless. Regardless, he doesn’t come out looking good here — in fact, he ends up looking like a liar over a rather minor point.

The Jets are now 0-11 and well on their way to landing the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. Gase probably won’t be around to help make that selection.