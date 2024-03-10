Report reveals what teams have told Bears about Justin Fields trade

The trade market for Justin Fields has seemed very quiet this offseason, and it does not sound like that is going to change before the start of free agency.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported on Sunday that the Bears have gotten some surprising feedback from rival teams when discussing potential trades involving Fields. Some teams reportedly compared the former Ohio State star to quarterbacks who have mostly been backups throughout their careers.

“Right now, the message the Bears are getting back from teams is that they don’t consider Fields more of a sure thing than other potential one-year options such as Sam Darnold or Drew Lock, who wouldn’t come with the fifth-year option decision that Fields’ eventual team will have to make by early May,” Graziano wrote.

Interested teams are probably trying to get the Bears to lower their asking price for Fields. It is reasonable to question whether Fields can be a true franchise quarterback, but most people would agree that his ceiling is a lot higher than that of Darnold or Lock.

At least four teams have been mentioned as potential suitors for Fields. Those teams may want to see how free agency goes before determining how much they are willing to offer for the young quarterback. To this point, it does not sound like Fields is generating all that much interest.

The Bears have the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft. They are likely going to use it on Caleb Williams, but there is still a chance they could stick with Fields and trade back.