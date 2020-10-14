Adam Schefter responds to backlash from Stephon Gilmore’s wife

Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore both tested positive for the coronavirus recently, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter said last week that the two New England Patriots had dinner together before the first positive test was returned. Gilmore’s wife was unhappy with the report, but Schefter insists he was not looking to scold anyone.

During an appearance on 97.5 The Fanatic in Philadelphia last Wednesday, Schefter said he was told Gilmore and Newton met for dinner the night before Newton tested positive for COVID-19. Gilmore then tested positive later in the week.

Gilmore’s wife Gabrielle took to Twitter on Tuesday to say any talk of the All-Pro cornerback having dinner with Newton is “false news.” She said she was “annoyed” by the report.

There was no dinner out, I’m going to help you out so you guys stop reporting false news https://t.co/k9UxrnVWoQ — Gabrielle Gilmore (@Eneekonese) October 13, 2020

I’ve seen it circulating a couple times and now I’m annoyed lol https://t.co/9DXe5WTQMP — Gabrielle Gilmore (@Eneekonese) October 13, 2020

On Wednesday, Schefter told WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” that he was not trying to ruffle any feathers. He insisted he was not implying that Newton and Gilmore did something irresponsible.

“I have great respect for Stephon Gilmore, Mrs. Gilmore. I’m not looking to refute anybody … I don’t why this is an issue,” Schefter said. “Cam Newton tested positive early Saturday morning. The night before Stephon Gilmore and Cam Newton had dinner. That’s all. They didn’t do anything wrong. They had dinner. What’s the problem? It’s nobody’s fault. They did have dinner Friday night.

“It wasn’t a report. It wasn’t anything. It was just a fact. That’s all it is. I’m not trying to upset anybody. I’m not trying to point any fingers. … I don’t know if they had dinner at Cam’s house, or Stephon Gilmore’s house or at the Patriots (facility), but they had dinner together Friday night.”

In other words, Schefter was just wondering out loud if Newton passed COVID-19 to Gilmore. That doesn’t mean the players were breaking any type of protocol. Of course, social media interpreted it as if Gilmore and Newton were being reckless, which is the narrative that irritate Gabrielle.

Now that the Patriots’ Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos was postponed to next week, both Newton and Gilmore have a shot at being cleared. Multiple Broncos players have expressed frustration over the schedule changes.