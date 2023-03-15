Adam Thielen reportedly has mutual interest with 1 team

Adam Thielen may be going from the NFC North to the NFC South.

Will Kunkel of FOX46 in Charlotte reported on Wednesday that the Carolina Panthers have some mutual interest with the veteran wide receiver Thielen. A two-time Pro Bowler, Thielen is visiting with the Panthers this week.

The Minnesota Vikings just released Thielen, who turns 33 in August, after nine career seasons with them. Thielen started all 17 games in 2022 but saw his numbers tail off a bit with 70 catches for 716 yards and six touchdowns.

Carolina’s receiving corps is a real wasteland right now, especially after they traded the talented DJ Moore in a blockbuster move last week. Thielen has lost a little explosiveness but could provide the Panthers with some stability as a dependable slot option and red-zone target.