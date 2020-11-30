Video: Adam Thielen has great reaction to end of Vikings game

It turns out that when professional athletes are unable to play and have to watch their team at home on television, they react the same way a lot of us do.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen remained on the COVID/Reserve list Sunday after testing positive for the virus earlier in the week. That meant Thielen had to watch Sunday’s game against Carolina at home in quarantine.

Fortunately, Thielen’s wife was taking video of Thielen late in the game. His reactions late in the game were fantastic, especially when wide receiver Chad Beebe caught the game-winning touchdown with 46 seconds remaining.

Adam Thielen watching the end of that #Vikings win is awesome pic.twitter.com/Kh4Ol9tgPk — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) November 29, 2020

Maybe Thielen’s monologue during games is similar. It could be what got him told off by this coach once.