Adrian Peterson agrees to sign with Lions

Adrian Peterson was a surprise release by the Washington Football Team this week, but it didn’t take him very long to find a new home.

Peterson told ESPN’s Josina Anderson on Sunday that he is signing with the Detroit Lions. He said his familiarity with Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, who served in the same role with the Minnesota Vikings several years ago, was a big factor in the decision.

“They’re giving me an opportunity to play,” Peterson told Anderson. “I know coach (Darell) Bevell from my days in Minnesota. Ultimately I feel comfortable going there and helping them to get better.”

Peterson had a productive season last year with Washington. The 35-year-old rushed for 898 yards and averaged 4.3 yards per carry, which was his highest mark since 2015. He has made it clear that he is nowhere close to considering retirement.

Lions running backs D’Andre Swift and Bo Scarbrough have been banged up this offseason, and Kerryon Johnson is coming off knee surgery. Peterson should provide some valuable depth for Detroit.