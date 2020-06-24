Adrian Peterson wants to play four more NFL seasons

Adrian Peterson has successfully proven that turning 30 does not have to be a death sentence for an NFL running back, and he plans to continue proving that for many years to come.

Peterson was asked in an interview with TMZ this week how much longer he plans to play in the NFL. While one might think a 35-year-old player would take things one day at a time, Peterson said he sees no reason why he can’t play four more seasons.

“Why not four more years? Why not?” He said. “I don’t want to ever be in a position where I look back and say, man, I should have played two more years. I should have played another year. I want to enjoy it. I’m still chasing a championship. I still can play the game at a high level.”

Peterson has had to carry a significant workload for the Washington Redskins over the past two seasons, but he has made the most of his opportunities. He’s ready to share carries in 2020 with Derrius Guice, who is hoping to finally stay healthy. Peterson said the tandem will be “trouble” for opposing defenses.

“It’s definitely trouble for the NFC East to have us both healthy,” Peterson said. “Our running back room is definitely not short of having some playmakers. As a coaching staff, you look at that and kind of lick your chops.”

After he previously butted heads with Jay Gruden, it’s no surprise Peterson said he is looking forward to seeing how things look with new head coach Ron Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner. Peterson was openly critical of Washington’s approach on offense last year, so he undoubtedly welcomed the coaching change.

Frank Gore is still playing in the NFL at age 37, so it would be unwise to doubt Peterson. AP rushed for 898 yards and five touchdowns in 15 games last season. He averaged 4.3 yards per carry, which was his best mark since 2015. We probably won’t see the Peterson of old anymore, but the seven-time Pro Bowler clearly feels he is nowhere near having to think about retirement.