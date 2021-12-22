Adrian Peterson goes off on NFL officiating in social media rant

The Seattle Seahawks were furious about a no-call late in their loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday night, and Adrian Peterson wants the NFL to be held accountable.

Peterson, who was inactive for Seattle’s 20-10 loss, unloaded on the NFL in a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday. He said the league needs to make more plays reviewable and have officials huddle together to discuss calls more often. Peterson also claimed even his young sons recognized bad calls in Wednesday’s game.

Here’s the full post:

“These plays can be simply challengeable plays where you either win or lose and the show continues. Having these opportunities doesn’t take away from the game,” Peterson wrote. “Losing a timeout due to a failed challenge can be detrimental! However, not having that option takes away from the integrity of the game and helps dictate the outcome of games.”

Peterson said the Seahawks were “robbed” on “two critical plays” against the Rams. One, of course, was when Seattle went for it on 4th-and-6 late in the fourth quarter down 17-10. Linebacker Ernest Jones made contact with DeeJay Dallas while breaking up a pass, and the Seahawks felt Jones should have been flagged for pass interference. You can watch the play here.

We didn’t have a huge issue with the no-call. Russell Wilson threw up a prayer, and the contact from Jones seemed simultaneous with the ball arriving. Seattle shouldn’t have been bailed out in that situation, even if it did (allegedly) upset Peterson’s kids.

Photo: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports