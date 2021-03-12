Adrian Peterson reveals how much free agency interest he is receiving

Adrian Peterson is nearly 36, but even at his age, he still may be able to find work as a running back.

Peterson joined “The Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday and said that he has received some interest in free agency.

“I talked to my agent a couple days ago. I got a couple calls, from about two teams right now,” Peterson said.

The veteran says he feels like he can still play until he is 40 years old.

“I feel like how my body feels, I feel like I can do it for a long time. I look crazy when I say I want to play til I’m 40, but it’s like each offseason, it’s always a reminder when I get around these young guys,” Peterson said.

Peterson played in all 16 games for the Lions last season, 10 as a starter. He rushed 156 times for 604 yards and seven touchdowns. His 3.9 yards per carry was down from the previous two seasons, but not terrible.

Will some team see him as a potential early-down back? Maybe. Peterson does have interest in joining a very specific team, but we doubt that happens.

