Adrian Peterson reveals what he is looking for in next team

Adrian Peterson is hoping to play this upcoming season, but the veteran running back has yet to sign with a team. That could have more to do with his standards than the interest he has received on the free agent market.

Peterson confirmed in an interview with SiriusXM Radio on Tuesday that he still intends to play in 2021. He said he won’t just sign with any team, however, as he wants to play for a contender with a good quarterback and solid defense.

"I'm looking for a team that's built to go and chase a championship." Free Agent RB @AdrianPeterson discussed heading into his 15th season in the NFL. WATCH | @KirkMorrison | @BruceMurrayNFL pic.twitter.com/8ESR3mx8Pr — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) April 20, 2021

“I’m looking to play for a team that’s built to go and chase a championship,” Peterson said. “That’s my ultimate goal. I feel like I can really help to contribute in accomplishing that.”

Peterson turned 36 recently, so he has already defied odds by continuing to play. He appeared in all 16 games for the Lions last season, including 10 as a starter. He rushed 156 times for 604 yards and seven touchdowns. His 3.9 yards per carry was down from the previous two seasons.

Peterson has interest in joining one specific team, but we don’t see that happening. He also recently revealed how much free agent interest he is receiving. Assuming his contract demands are reasonable, Peterson should find a home at some point this offseason.