Adrian Peterson was not happy with Trent Williams trade

Peterson spoke with reporters on a video conference call last week and addressed the team’s trade of Williams.

“I didn’t really like the trade, obviously,” Peterson said, per an official team transcript. “I feel like Trent is the best offensive lineman in the game. I’m able to see him firsthand and what he’s able to do. I was hoping there would be some good ending to him and what the Redskins were dealing with but, I’m happy for him. I’ve been on Trent since he was in high school and as long as he’s happy, that’s all that matters.”

It’s no surprise Peterson wouldn’t be happy about the deal. Williams has made seven straight Pro Bowls and is highly regarded as an offensive lineman, so trading him doesn’t immediately make Washington’s offense better. The Redskins got two draft picks from San Francisco in return for Williams. And if you want to know how others feel about the deal, look to Sean McVay’s response.

Williams had been with Washington since they took him No. 4 overall in 2010. Peterson has rushed for 1,940 yards and 12 touchdowns in two seasons with Washington, averaging 4.2 yards per carry.

