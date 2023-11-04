1 AFC team tried to trade for Davante Adams ahead of deadline

Davante Adams remains with the 3-5 Las Vegas Raiders, but one opponent apparently did its best to pry him away from the AFC West team.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that the New York Jets called the Raiders ahead of the Tuesday trade deadline in an effort to acquire Adams. The Raiders, who were still being led by the tandem of Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler at the time, rebuffed the Jets’ efforts. McDaniels and Ziegler were fired a day later, though that was more because of the general direction of the team, not because they didn’t trade Adams.

The Jets were trying to reunite Adams with his former Green Bay Packers teammate, Aaron Rodgers. Though Rodgers is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, Adams’ presence still would have given the Jets a formidable receiving tandem that also includes Garrett Wilson.

The Jets have won three in a row to get to 4-3 and are trying to show that they are serious about competing this season despite the absence of Rodgers.

Adams, who forced a trade to the Raiders in 2022, is in the second season of his 5-year, $140 million deal. He leads the Raiders with 47 catches for 539 yards and 3 touchdowns this season.

Though he has been disappointed this season, it seems the Raiders are much more inclined to keep Adams as a building block rather than get rid of him. The 30-year-old reciever seemed to be in much better spirits once the Raiders cleaned house by getting rid of McDaniels and Ziegler.