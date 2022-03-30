AFC team poised to make major run at DK Metcalf?

One AFC team may be trying to follow the lead of the Denver Broncos and the Miami Dolphins in poaching a top receiver this offseason.

Rich Cimini of ESPN reported on Tuesday that one takeaway from the NFL’s owners meetings is that the New York Jets are trying to make a big trade for a wide receiver. Cimini adds that the Jets are interested in Seattle Seahawks star DK Metcalf if he becomes available. The former All-Pro would cost at least $25 million per year on a new deal though and Seattle would almost certainly ask for the Jets’ No. 10 pick in this year’s draft, Cimini says.

If the Jets are plotting that kind of serious run, that does not necessarily mean that the Seahawks and/or Metcalf will be interested. But Seattle is cleaning house after the trade of Russell Wilson and the release of Bobby Wagner. That has led to some speculation about Metcalf’s NFL future, especially with the comments Metcalf made about the Wilson trade.

The Jets went 4-13 in 2021 and have 22-year-old Zach Wilson under center. As for that $25 million per year figure for Metcalf, it would be approaching the $30 million a year that Tyreek Hill, a much more accomplished player, got from the Dolphins. But at least the Jets are not this team that Metcalf has made clear he has no interest in joining.

Photo: Nov 8, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) walks off the field following the game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports