Agent makes interesting prediction about Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski announced on Tuesday that he is retiring from the NFL once again. But his agent offered an interesting prediction on the subject.

Drew Rosenhaus, who represents Gronk, said he wouldn’t be surprised if Gronk unretires again at some point in the future. Rosenhaus thinks Gronk would show reciprocal interest if Tom Brady were to reach out to him during the season.

In reaction to Rob Gronkowski’s news, his agent Drew Rosenhaus texts: “It would not surprise me if Tom Brady calls him during the season to come back and Rob answers the call. This is just my opinion but I wouldn’t be surprised if Rob comes back during the season or next season.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 21, 2022

Gronk, 33, retired after the 2018 season and did not play in 2019. Brady left the Patriots after the 2019 season and signed with Tampa Bay. The veteran quarterback convinced Gronk to unretire and join him on the Bucs. The two won a Super Bowl in their first season together in Tampa Bay. Last year, Gronk had 55 catches for 802 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games.

Gronk is notorious for disliking training camp and the offseason grind. He might just want to avoid all the offseason work and come back on his time … if he decides to do so.

What’s interesting is a report earlier in June said the Bucs were expecting Gronk to return this season. Maybe that report is further proof that Gronk wants to play but just wants to skip the offseason and preseason.