Report reveals whether Bucs expect Rob Gronkowski to retire

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still waiting for official word from Rob Gronkowski on his status for 2022, but they reportedly think they know which way he is leaning.

The Buccaneers are “optimistic” that Gronkowski will ultimately decide to play and re-sign with the team before the start of training camp, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. For now, Gronkowski remains unsigned, and the organization has no expectation of seeing him at full squad workouts this coming week.

Gronkowski has kept the NFL world waiting for his next step for the bulk of the offseason, and has sent mixed signals publicly to those who have been guessing what he might do. The 33-year-old tight end made it sound like a comeback was imminent following Tom Brady’s decision to end his brief retirement. More recently, Gronkowski has, perhaps intentionally, made it sound like he’s content to sit and watch in 2022.

Gronkowski remains productive, as he caught six touchdowns for Tampa Bay in 2021. The Buccaneers would welcome him back, and they certainly sound like they expect him to return.