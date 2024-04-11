Aidan O’Connell reacts to rumors about Raiders pursuing new QB

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell is penciled in as the team’s starter, at least for the beginning of training camp. However, he has spent the entire offseason listening to rumors that the team would love to find an upgrade via the NFL Draft.

O’Connell is taking a professional approach to the rumors. The quarterback essentially said he is content having to earn his starting job, and that is the way it should be in the NFL.

“I have had to compete my whole life, and I wouldn’t want it any other way,” O’Connell said, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “The NFL is the best of the best, and you have to earn everything every year. That’s the way it should be. It’s my job to keep my job. It doesn’t really matter who they bring in.”

The Raiders have the No. 13 pick in the draft, but would likely have to move up in order to land one of the top quarterbacks in the class. That may work to O’Connell’s benefit. His coach also appears to be a big fan of him.

As a rookie, O’Connell threw for 12 touchdowns and 7 interceptions in 11 games. Still, the Raiders brought in Gardner Minshew to compete with him, and there are certainly some indications that other players might want to see a top draft pick added to the mix.