Did Davante Adams hint at his QB preference with Instagram post?

Davante Adams has not exactly gone out of his way to hide his quarterback preferences since he was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders two years ago, and many believe some of his recent social media activity was another example of that.

Early Thursday morning, Adams decided to show some love to one of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft class. Adams shared a quote on his Instagram story from Jayden Daniels in which the former LSU star declared that his “resume speaks for itself.”

Davante Adams’ IG story endorsing Jayden Daniels 👀 pic.twitter.com/C585M7OPiN — Raiders Report Mitchell Renz (@MitchellRenz365) March 28, 2024

The Raiders currently have the 13th overall pick in the draft. If Adams is trying to subtly hint that he wants the team to draft Daniels, that would require giving up significant assets to move up the board.

Aidan O’Connell, who took Jimmy Garoppolo’s starting job as a rookie last season, currently looks like the most likely candidate to be QB1 for the Raiders heading into next season. Las Vegas also signed Gardner Minshew, however, so there will be some competition.

It seems unlikely that the Raiders will want to spend what it would take to move into the top three of the draft, even if Adams wants them to. Adams was openly unhappy with the way Las Vegas handled the quarterback situation after his first season with the team, so it is possible he could grow frustrated again. That does not mean the Raiders will deviate from whatever plan they have heading into the draft.