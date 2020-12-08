Broncos’ AJ Bouye took PED from same doctor as Will Fuller, Bradley Roby?

Denver Broncos cornerback A.J. Bouye is the latest NFL player who is facing a suspension for performance-enhancing drug use, and it appears that several of the cases are related.

Bouye is facing a PED suspension, Mike Klis of 9News in Denver reports. The banned substance Bouye took is said to be connected to the same doctor that prescribed something to Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller and cornerback Bradley Roby, both of who were recently suspended for six games.

Bouye played for the Texans from 2013-2016, which may not be a coincidence.

Fuller broke the news of his own suspension last week. He explained in an Instagram post that he sought treatment from a medical professional whom he should not have trusted, as the doctor gave him a medication that is banned under the NFL’s PED policy. The NFL Players Association will almost certainly be investigating how all of this happened.