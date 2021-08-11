AJ Brown willing to make big bet on Jets rookie Elijah Moore

New York Jets rookie receiver Elijah Moore has been receiving a lot of buzz during training camp, and his former college teammate A.J. Brown is only contributing to it.

Brown, who spent one year playing with Moore at Ole Miss, has been a huge supporter of Moore since the Jets selected Moore with the 34th pick in the NFL Draft. Brown is even doubling down on how good he thinks Moore will be: the Titans receiver said he’d bet his game checks on Moore winning Offensive Rookie of the Year.

I’ll Bet my all my game checks on @e_moore03 winning ROY! I’ll live and die with my brother! https://t.co/sbYwYAEmNc — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) August 11, 2021

Those are some lofty expectations from Brown. That’s especially true when you consider that Moore would have to beat out the likes of Trevor Lawrence, Kyle Pitts, and Najee Harris for the award — three rookies who are expected to be handed significant roles from the get-go. Lawrence, in particular, comes with the pedigree of being a No. 1 overall pick who is clearly impressing so far.

Moore caught eight touchdowns and racked up 1,193 receiving yards for Ole Miss last season. The Jets do have plenty of room for wide receivers to make an impression, so maybe he really does have a shot.