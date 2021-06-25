Urban Meyer gives encouraging update on Trevor Lawrence’s progress

While Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars have been careful to manage expectations around Trevor Lawrence, the head coach let something slip about his rookie quarterback that should have fans excited.

Meyer said in an interview with USA TODAY’s Mackenzie Salmon that Lawrence isn’t ready to start in the NFL yet, but let slip that the quarterback is picking things up faster than expected during minicamp and OTAs.

There wasn't a lot @CoachUrbanMeyer didn't know about @Trevorlawrencee when the @Jaguars drafted him, but there was one thing that has surprised him. Jacksonville's first-year head coach also explained to @mackenziesalmon why Lawrence isn't quite ready to be the Week 1 starter. pic.twitter.com/sobVPleZKv — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) June 17, 2021

“He’s not ready yet, but he doesn’t have to be ready yet,” Meyer said when asked about the chances of Lawrence starting in Week 1. “We’ve got a long training camp coming up. He’s probably advanced maybe a little quicker than we would have thought, which was a positive.

“We started installing the playbook with him well before the draft, so you can see the retention. He’s got really good work ethic and he’s progressed really well.”

Lawrence hasn’t been able to consistently practice during camp due to a nagging injury, but that hasn’t stopped him from studying the playbook and learning how to execute. It sounds like the No. 1 pick is exactly as advertised so far. That’s what the Jaguars would have been hoping for, and while Meyer won’t name him the starter yet, it would be a surprise to see anyone else out there in Week 1.