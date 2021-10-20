 Skip to main content
Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Myles Garrett has funny reaction to random drug test from NFL

October 20, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett had to submit a blood sample to the NFL on Tuesday for the second time this month, and the Cleveland Browns star is not buying that the drug tests are truly “random.”

Garrett sent a funny tweet about his latest drug test. He indicated that he thinks the NFL decided to test him because he went sleeveless and let the guns hang out in Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Garrett usually plays with long sleeves on. His previous PED test, which was only two weeks ago, also came after he wore no sleeves during a game.

Maybe Garrett is onto something.

Of course, Garrett is hardly the only player to feel like he has been targeted by the NFL’s drug testing program. One star wide receiver called out the league during the offseason over how many times he had been tested.

