Myles Garrett has funny reaction to random drug test from NFL

Myles Garrett had to submit a blood sample to the NFL on Tuesday for the second time this month, and the Cleveland Browns star is not buying that the drug tests are truly “random.”

Garrett sent a funny tweet about his latest drug test. He indicated that he thinks the NFL decided to test him because he went sleeveless and let the guns hang out in Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

I go sleeveless TWO TIMES and get “randomly” drug tested BOTH times… I’d try 3 for 3 but they can miss me with the blood draw 😂 not the vibe. #SleevelessMyles is retired. pic.twitter.com/sq9xiQ2sQH — Flash Garrett ⚡️ (@Flash_Garrett) October 19, 2021

Garrett usually plays with long sleeves on. His previous PED test, which was only two weeks ago, also came after he wore no sleeves during a game.

I go sleeveless for one game and they hit me with a “you got a random drug test in the morning”🤦🏾‍♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/P3i2EMHuFD — Flash Garrett ⚡️ (@Flash_Garrett) October 5, 2021

Maybe Garrett is onto something.

Of course, Garrett is hardly the only player to feel like he has been targeted by the NFL’s drug testing program. One star wide receiver called out the league during the offseason over how many times he had been tested.