AJ Brown calls out NFL over frequency of drug testing

NFL players often feel like they are being targeted by the league’s drug testing program, and Tennessee Titans star A.J. Brown believes he is the latest who has unfairly found himself in those crosshairs.

Brown, who is coming off his second straight 1,000-yard season, took to Twitter on Tuesday to complain about the NFL drug testing him so much. He says he has already been tested three times since the season ended less than three months ago.

“NFL will y’all please leave me alone with these drug test. 3rd one this off-season. I don’t even drink protein milk. Chill on me,” Brown wrote.

Brown has 19 touchdowns in his first two NFL seasons. He’s one of the most physically dominant players at his position. Could that be why he has been tested three times this offseason? Probably not.

If you remember, veteran defensive back Eric Reid also accused the NFL of targeting him with drug tests that are supposed to be random. That led to the NFL and NFL Players Association issuing a joint statement claiming an investigation proved Reid’s tests were randomly generated through a computer and he was not targeted. A follow-up report said the investigation also revealed that Reid lied about the amount of times he had been tested, though the NFL and NFLPA did not say that publicly.

Other players have also hinted that they believe the NFL singles them out.

If players have nothing to hide, they shouldn’t be all that concerned. Brown seems like he is more annoyed than worried.