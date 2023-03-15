AJ Brown sends cryptic tweet after surprising Darius Slay news

The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to move on from Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay, and AJ Brown does not seem thrilled with the decision.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that the Eagles will release Slay after the two sides failed to come to an agreement on a restructured contract. Just minutes after the news broke, Brown tweeted the following:

The timing almost certainly was not a coincidence.

Slay, 32, was traded to the Eagles from the Detroit Lions ahead of the 2020 season. He has made the Pro Bowl the last two years. He has 7 interceptions, 166 tackles and 2 forced fumbles in three seasons with Philly.

The Eagles on Tuesday re-signed cornerback James Bradberry to a three-year, $38 million deal. Slay is set to make $17 million next season and carries a salary cap hit of around $26 million. Philly recently gave him permission to seek a trade. Slay clarified that he did not ask for a trade but said he understood the situation from the Eagles’ perspective.

Brown is probably not happy to see the Eagles lose one of their best defensive players, especially after a 38-35 loss in the Super Bowl. The star wideout has already sent a strong message to Philly’s front office about another player this offseason.