Eagles reportedly give Pro Bowler permission to seek trade

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay is looking for a contract extension, and he may have to get it from another team.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported on Friday that the Eagles have given Slay’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, permission to seek a trade. The team is hoping Slay will return in 2023, however.

The Philadelphia Eagles have allowed Darius Slay's agent Drew Rosenhaus to seek a trade, per sources. The Eagles are still hopeful to find a solution where Slay remains an Eagle. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 10, 2023

Albert Breer of The MMQB later specified that Slay did not ask for a trade, so it seems the Eagles may be playing a game of chicken with the defensive back. Slay is likely asking for more money and a new deal, and Philly is essentially allowing him to test the market.

Slay, 32, was traded to the Eagles from the Detroit Lions ahead of the 2020 season. He has made the Pro Bowl the last two years. Slay has 7 interceptions, 166 tackles and 2 forced fumbles in three seasons with Philly.

Slay is set to make $17 million next season and carries a salary cap hit of around $26 million. The Eagles are already expected to lose cornerback James Bradberry in free agency, so it remains to be seen if they are actually willing to let Slay walk.