AJ Brown sends strong message to Eagles GM Howie Roseman

The Philadelphia Eagles have made it clear that signing Jalen Hurts to a contract extension this offseason will be their top priority, and star wide receiver AJ Brown says the team had better get it done — or else.

Brown was a guest on an episode of the “Raw Room” podcast with Daren Bates and Jalen Collins that was released Tuesday. He discussed a wide range of topics, including Hurts’ future in Philadelphia. Brown essentially told Eagles general manager Howie Roseman that the team can expect Brown to leave if Hurts does not get his money.

Eagles better pay Jalen Hurts or AJ Brown is out pic.twitter.com/Fc6ge3dwQh — zach ragan (@zachTNT) February 21, 2023

“Listen, I love Philly. (But) if you do not pay this man, just ship me off wherever he fitting to go,” Brown said. “You talk about pressure? Howie, get it done.”

Brown seemed to be joking, but the message was very clear. He obviously loves playing with Hurts and believes the quarterback is every bit of the franchise cornerstone he looked like this past season.

Brown put up monster numbers in his first season with the Eagles after they acquired him in a trade with the Tennessee Titans. He caught 88 passes for 1,496 yards, which were both career highs. He also tied his career high with 11 touchdowns and had a 45-yard score in the Super Bowl.

Hurts is entering the fourth and final year of his rookie contract. His deal does not include a fifth-year option since he was not drafted in the first round. The Eagles want to extend him before some other top quarterbacks sign new deals. One NFL insider recently predicted how much that might cost the team.