Titans legend had hilarious response to AJ Brown tweet

AJ Brown caused a stir on social media Friday by dubbing himself the best wide receiver in Tennessee Titans franchise history. Another who could plausibly lay claim to that title had something to say about it after seeing that.

Brown responded to a critical tweet from a fan by calling himself “the best receiver to play for your franchise.” Naturally, that response provoked something of an uproar on social media, with many quick to dispute Brown’s assertion.

One name that came up was that of Derrick Mason, who played eight years with the Titans at the start of his career and was a two-time Pro Bowler and former All-Pro with the franchise. Mason is sixth in Titans franchise history in both touchdown catches and receiving yards, and many would point to him as the modern-day standard for Tennessee wide receivers.

Naturally, Brown’s tweet found its way to Mason, who issued an absolutely hilarious response.

Man can't a Old guy just go to Home Depot and get filters without being brought into some delusional tweet🙄🤣. https://t.co/6EOL5MB6uC — Derrick Mason (@deemason85) June 12, 2022

Mason is dismissive of the debate here, but the reference to a “delusional tweet” certainly suggests he is not on board with Brown’s self-appointed title.

Brown, of course, probably won’t care. He’s seemingly been at war with Titans fans ever since he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles. He probably isn’t interested in hearing their opinion on this one.