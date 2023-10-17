AJ Brown calls out Donovan McNabb over comments

AJ Brown called out Donovan McNabb via social media on Tuesday in response to some comments from the former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback.

McNabb joined Jon Marks and Ike Reese on 94WIP Monday and talked with them about the Eagles. Philly lost 20-14 to the New York Jets in Week 6, and McNabb believes the team’s passing game is not spreading around the ball as they should. The former Eagles quarterback believes Brown got in Jalen Hurts’ head on the sidelines in Week 2.

“It’s been so inconsistent each and every week and I go back to before the — I can’t say argument or maybe the complaint — from A.J. Brown about not being more involved in the offense and getting the ball. I go to that because I’ve seen it before, I understand it, I know as a quarterback you don’t want to be involved in it. But what I’m seeing is, I’m seeing offensive play calls are being more catered to try to feature instead of establishing a tempo and a consistency from running the football, play action game, quick game to be able to spread the ball around. DeVonta Smith, I don’t care what nobody say, he ain’t getting involved in this offense,” McNabb said.

SportsRadio WIP shared some of McNabb’s comments via X on Tuesday. Brown responded by denying that he was complaining to hurts about targets during that Week 2 sideline talk.

“With all due respect I will repeat, that conversation was not about targets.Two friends bumped heads about something and moved on and If (sic) you feel that way,keep that to yourself because the media is going to hold on to everything you say.Out all of people you should know better,” Brown wrote on X.

Now it’s just a matter of whether we believe Brown. He says that conversation was not about targets. If that’s the case, then McNabb’s comments about Brown are incorrect and unfair.

McNabb could apologize to Brown if he mischaracterized the sideline exchange. But McNabb’s point about the Eagles needing to spread the ball around more still could be legitimate.

Brown leads the Eagles with 42 catches on 60 targets for 672 yards and 2 touchdowns this season. DeVonta Smith is second on the team with 28 catches on 45 targets for 334 yards and 2 touchdowns.