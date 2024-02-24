AJ Brown addresses rumors of unhappiness with Eagles

AJ Brown took matters into his own hands Friday to address speculation that he is unhappy with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Brown called into the 94WIP Afternoon Show Friday to address persistent rumors that he is not happy with the Eagles. The star wide receiver strongly disputed those rumors and said he wanted to be in Philadelphia.

“I have no problem. I want to be here, it’s as simple as that,” Brown said, via Christian Gonzales of NFL.com. “I love where I’m at, it’s as simple as that. Next question.

“…Honestly, like I said the other day, I could have plans but also know it’s a business. But I can tell you that I want to be here. That’s all I can say.”

Brown’s behavior attracted scrutiny as the Eagles fell apart down the stretch last season. He sought to dispel talk that he was unhappy with coaches, but his social media behavior at the end of the season sparked a new set of questions. Still, every time he has publicly addressed the situation, he has voiced his commitment to the Eagles.

Brown has posted a pair of All-Pro seasons since being traded to the Eagles. His 2023 campaign saw him tally 1,456 receiving yards with seven touchdown receptions.